The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,314 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 5,541 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 31.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 16.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 28.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $14,355,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.71.

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Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE DIS opened at $98.89 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $171.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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