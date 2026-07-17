The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,853 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 7,960 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,128,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,873,646 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,604,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,588,604 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,597,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,888 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9,060.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,338,660,000 after acquiring an additional 37,719,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $2,388,278,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney’s cruise business reportedly generated about $3 billion last fiscal year, and the company is planning a major fleet expansion with five more ships as part of a $60 billion investment, highlighting a potentially strong long-term growth driver. Article link

Disney’s cruise business reportedly generated about $3 billion last fiscal year, and the company is planning a major fleet expansion with five more ships as part of a $60 billion investment, highlighting a potentially strong long-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Disney is rolling out new park and consumer-products experiences, including “Magic of Disney Animation” attractions, solar trash cans at Animal Kingdom, and a new Lorcana collection, which support its parks and licensing businesses. Article link

Disney is rolling out new park and consumer-products experiences, including “Magic of Disney Animation” attractions, solar trash cans at Animal Kingdom, and a new Lorcana collection, which support its parks and licensing businesses. Positive Sentiment: Lower inflation and easing oil prices could help consumer discretionary spending and support Disney’s parks, media, and entertainment demand. Article link

Lower inflation and easing oil prices could help consumer discretionary spending and support Disney’s parks, media, and entertainment demand. Neutral Sentiment: Disney-related lifestyle and recognition stories, such as Ken Bunt’s lifetime achievement award, are broadly positive for the brand but are unlikely to move the stock on their own. Article link

Disney-related lifestyle and recognition stories, such as Ken Bunt’s lifetime achievement award, are broadly positive for the brand but are unlikely to move the stock on their own. Negative Sentiment: Bloomberg and other reports say the FCC is nearing rulings against Disney over ABC’s “The View” and may escalate scrutiny of Disney’s broadcast licenses, creating a regulatory risk that could pressure the shares. Article link

Bloomberg and other reports say the FCC is nearing rulings against Disney over ABC’s “The View” and may escalate scrutiny of Disney’s broadcast licenses, creating a regulatory risk that could pressure the shares. Negative Sentiment: A separate report says Disney could face a potential US$100 million loss on the live-action “Moana” remake, adding concern around film profitability. Article link

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $99.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $123.40. The stock's fifty day moving average is $100.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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