The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,360 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 38,855 shares during the quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $14,355,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $95.64 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average is $101.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $123.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.33.

Read Our Latest Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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