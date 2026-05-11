The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stock Holdings Decreased by Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,596 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 5,544 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Walt Disney by 21.9% during the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 524 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $107.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $187.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on Disney to $145 from $135 and reiterated a buy rating, pointing to meaningful upside after the company’s strong quarterly results. Benzinga

Citigroup raised its price target on Disney to $145 from $135 and reiterated a buy rating, pointing to meaningful upside after the company’s strong quarterly results. Positive Sentiment: Disney’s fiscal Q2 beat, with higher-than-expected EPS and revenue, is still driving bullish analyst revisions; JPMorgan, Barclays, Guggenheim, and others recently raised targets, reinforcing confidence in Disney’s earnings momentum and outlook. 247WallSt

Disney’s fiscal Q2 beat, with higher-than-expected EPS and revenue, is still driving bullish analyst revisions; JPMorgan, Barclays, Guggenheim, and others recently raised targets, reinforcing confidence in Disney’s earnings momentum and outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted improving streaming and theme-park performance under new CEO Josh D’Amaro, including continued parks strength and a longer-term push to grow Disney+ overseas and streamline the customer experience with a possible “super app.” TechCrunch

Recent coverage highlighted improving streaming and theme-park performance under new CEO Josh D’Amaro, including continued parks strength and a longer-term push to grow Disney+ overseas and streamline the customer experience with a possible “super app.” Neutral Sentiment: Disney said CFO Hugh Johnston will participate in the MoffettNathanson conference next week, which keeps management visible to investors but is not an immediate operating catalyst. Business Wire

Disney said CFO Hugh Johnston will participate in the MoffettNathanson conference next week, which keeps management visible to investors but is not an immediate operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: ABC is escalating its fight with the FCC after the Trump administration tried to apply equal-time rules to The View; the dispute raises regulatory and political uncertainty for Disney’s media operations. Reuters

ABC is escalating its fight with the FCC after the Trump administration tried to apply equal-time rules to The View; the dispute raises regulatory and political uncertainty for Disney’s media operations. Negative Sentiment: Disney’s broader Trump-related messaging remains a legal and public-relations overhang, with reports saying the company is trying to avoid a direct confrontation while pushing back on pressure “politely.” Business Insider

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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