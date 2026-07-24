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The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stock Holdings Increased by Gibbs Wealth Management

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Walt Disney logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gibbs Wealth Management more than doubled its Walt Disney stake in the first quarter, increasing holdings by 111.8% to 26,143 shares worth about $2.52 million.
  • Other institutional investors also raised their positions, and 65.71% of Disney’s stock is held by institutions, highlighting continued large-scale investor interest.
  • Despite some positive analyst ratings and Disney’s earnings beat last quarter, the stock has been under pressure near its 52-week low, with investors watching for signs of a rebound amid layoffs and lowered price targets.
  • Five stocks we like better than Walt Disney.

Gibbs Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 111.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,143 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Gibbs Wealth Management's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 42.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,014,044 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $97,732,000 after buying an additional 304,662 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 13,500 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

  • Negative Sentiment: Disney is reporting another round of layoffs across Pixar, ESPN, and National Geographic, with several hundred jobs reportedly being cut. Investors may see this as a sign that management is still working through restructuring challenges rather than showing clean operating momentum. Disney reportedly lays off hundreds of employees, Pixar hit hard despite blockbuster success
  • Negative Sentiment: Market commentary is pointing to Disney’s stock weakness near its 52-week low, with attention on whether the company can deliver a rebound in upcoming earnings after recent pressure on the shares. Why Is Walt Disney Stock Falling Thursday?
  • Negative Sentiment: Analysts continue to trim expectations for Disney, reinforcing concern that the stock may need stronger-than-expected fundamentals to recover. UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Walt Disney NYSE: DIS Stock Price
  • Neutral Sentiment: Disney announced a multiyear brand partnership with Kraft Heinz and also promoted upcoming content and experiences, including a Disney+ documentary and an Avengers: Doomsday trailer, which may help support the long-term story but are not enough to offset the current selling pressure. Walt Disney (DIS) Teams Up With Kraft Heinz, Is The Stock Still Cheap?

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $92.96 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $99.87 and its 200-day moving average is $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $161.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $123.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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