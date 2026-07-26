The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stock Position Raised by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,765 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 108,250 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $94.78 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $99.71 and its 200-day moving average is $102.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $164.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.00.

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More Walt Disney News

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Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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