The Western Union Company $WU Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU - Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,407,960 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 2,716,385 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 3.27% of Western Union worth $96,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Western Union by 606.7% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,265 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 1,546.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Western Union by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,331 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company's stock.

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Western Union Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:WU opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.46. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business's fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13.

Western Union (NYSE:WU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $963.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Western Union has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Western Union's payout ratio is presently 69.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Union

In related news, insider Giovanni Angelini sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $56,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 311,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,947,935.24. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Benjamin Carlton Adams sold 19,924 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $183,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,179.47. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered Western Union from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $8.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Western Union

Western Union Profile

Western Union Company NYSE: WU is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.

Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.

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