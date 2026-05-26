Themes Management Co LLC Acquires New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Themes Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,013 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $3,514,000. Honeywell International comprises about 2.6% of Themes Management Co LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $227.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $186.76 and a one year high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is 67.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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