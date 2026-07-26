Themes Management Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Themes Management Co LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,245 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 2.0% of Themes Management Co LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Themes Management Co LLC's holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,900,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $557,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,334 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 560.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 614,287 shares of the company's stock worth $187,609,000 after purchasing an additional 521,312 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,401,871 shares of the company's stock worth $709,396,000 after buying an additional 519,226 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3,127.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 408,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,994,000 after buying an additional 396,077 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 34,415.0% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,230 shares of the company's stock worth $123,298,000 after buying an additional 356,195 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $300.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $262.98 and a fifty-two week high of $379.23. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.51. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $299.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.58.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total transaction of $676,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,301,406.40. The trade was a 34.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $361.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LHX

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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