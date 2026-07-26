Themes Management Co LLC Buys 2,832 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Themes Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,046 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 3.0% of Themes Management Co LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Themes Management Co LLC's holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,434,041 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,958,151,000 after buying an additional 970,029 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56,920.9% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 421,955 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $240,603,000 after acquiring an additional 421,215 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 401,664 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $229,033,000 after acquiring an additional 293,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,721 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $7,835,097,000 after purchasing an additional 209,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,086.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 192,583 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $109,813,000 after purchasing an additional 176,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company's stock.

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Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $542.09 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $479.02 and a 1 year high of $774.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $535.81 and a 200-day moving average of $622.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of -0.10.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.86. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 10.48%.The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.15 EPS. Northrop Grumman's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.600-29.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $2.47 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Northrop Grumman's payout ratio is presently 31.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $785.00 to $655.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $603.00 to $533.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $635.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $655.24.

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Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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