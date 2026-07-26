Themes Management Co LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Themes Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,085 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Rocket Lab comprises about 1.0% of Themes Management Co LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Themes Management Co LLC's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

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Rocket Lab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marvin Bradford Clevenger sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $513,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 473,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,517,913.25. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total value of $9,502,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 264,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,582,845.90. This trade represents a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,849,294 shares of company stock valued at $362,816,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.72 and a beta of 2.54. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $102.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.03. Rocket Lab Corporation has a one year low of $37.57 and a one year high of $151.00.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rocket Lab from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Rocket Lab from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.18.

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Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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