Themes Management Co LLC Has $4.54 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Themes Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,676 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace comprises about 2.8% of Themes Management Co LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Themes Management Co LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $303.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $293.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HWM

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $289.09 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $267.50 and its 200 day moving average is $249.26. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.45 and a 12-month high of $293.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $115.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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