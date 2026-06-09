Themes Management Co LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Themes Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,439 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Themes Management Co LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,932 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. GatePass Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. GatePass Capital LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 72,553 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $16,747,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $245.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Phillip Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.52.

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Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

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Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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