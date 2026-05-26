Themes Management Co LLC Invests $954,000 in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Themes Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,343 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 566.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $61.50 to $57.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.06.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 170,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 227,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,357,614.86. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 354,588 shares of company stock worth $17,814,296. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

More Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $367.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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