Themes Management Co LLC Takes Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Themes Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,471 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000. General Dynamics accounts for 1.6% of Themes Management Co LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 620.0% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 72 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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General Dynamics Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $343.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. General Dynamics Corporation has a twelve month low of $268.10 and a twelve month high of $369.70. The company has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.34. The company's 50 day moving average is $341.51 and its 200 day moving average is $346.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.43. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 8.07%.The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. General Dynamics's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total value of $12,596,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,677.75. This represents a 48.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 3,819 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 44,767 shares in the company, valued at $15,825,134.50. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 119,600 shares of company stock worth $41,650,580 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $385.00 to $371.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Dynamics from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $384.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.40.

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General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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