Themes Management Co LLC Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Themes Management Co LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,749 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Themes Management Co LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.7% in the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tesla from $475.00 to $445.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Phillip Securities lowered their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $313.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.82 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The business's 50 day moving average is $400.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 289.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $28.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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