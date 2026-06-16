Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO is OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's 10th Largest Position

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,585 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 56,755 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.7% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.11% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $244,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $608.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $473.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $643.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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