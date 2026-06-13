Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Position Trimmed by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,129 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 71,135 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.2% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $258,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 261,399 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $151,468,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 94,716 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $54,883,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,847,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 33,640 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $19,493,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 28,470 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TMO alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $468.80 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $479.14 and its 200-day moving average is $527.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $643.99. The firm has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $608.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thermo Fisher Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thermo Fisher Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here