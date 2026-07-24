Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,228 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $76,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.3% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,805,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 270,009 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $132,718,000 after acquiring an additional 167,302 shares during the period. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $29,804,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Thermo Fisher Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $606.45.

View Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $573.43 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $435.27 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $491.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.08. The company has a market capitalization of $213.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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