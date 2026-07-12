Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,258 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 89,478 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.11% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $205,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $526.72. 1,233,008 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.36 and a 52-week high of $643.99. The company's 50-day moving average is $478.23 and its 200-day moving average is $516.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $602.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

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