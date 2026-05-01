Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,757 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 11,888 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $69,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 511 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,544 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $623.05.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $479.64 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $643.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $496.11 and a 200 day moving average of $547.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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