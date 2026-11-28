EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,948,848 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 230,802 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 10.1% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,315,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.4% in the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,571 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 128,105 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $86,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,629 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $38,227,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, VP Lisa Britt sold 2,831 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $1,999,959.95. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,166,562. The trade was a 19.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.4%

TMO stock opened at $683.04 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $682.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $435.27 and a fifty-two week high of $727.56. The stock has a market cap of $253.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.40 by $0.28. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.26 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $740.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $723.00 to $756.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $683.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. develops, manufactures and supplies products and services used in scientific research, healthcare and the life sciences. Its offerings include laboratory instruments, analytical equipment, reagents, chemicals, consumables, software and services for customers in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals, clinical laboratories, universities and government agencies. The company's businesses span life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services.

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