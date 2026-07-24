Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,836 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Get TMO alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Evercore set a $570.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $606.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Key Thermo Fisher Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $573.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $491.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.08. The firm has a market cap of $213.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $435.27 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thermo Fisher Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thermo Fisher Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here