Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,721 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 16,889 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $307,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 72.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 764.8% during the 1st quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Triglav Investments D.O.O. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.8% during the first quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O. now owns 21,000 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $10,322,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $534.99 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.36 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The company has a market cap of $198.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company's 50-day moving average price is $480.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. DZ Bank started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $602.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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