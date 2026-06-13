Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661,892 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 152,579 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.2% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $383,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $3,072,744,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,699,460 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,309,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,671 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,874,069,000 after buying an additional 1,028,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,147,296 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,244,251,000 after buying an additional 846,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,752,607 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $720,576,000 after buying an additional 825,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $468.80 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $174.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $479.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $608.95.

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About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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