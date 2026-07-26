Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Stock Holdings Cut by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,214 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 16,832 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,305,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the first quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 155,228 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $76,299,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $567.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $435.27 and a one year high of $643.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $494.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 15.04%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.11%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Thermo Fisher Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Thermo Fisher beat Q2 expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting $6.03 in adjusted EPS versus $5.71 expected and $11.99 billion in revenue versus $11.71 billion expected, with organic revenue up 5% year over year. Reuters article

Thermo Fisher beat Q2 expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting $6.03 in adjusted EPS versus $5.71 expected and $11.99 billion in revenue versus $11.71 billion expected, with organic revenue up 5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY 2026 guidance, signaling management’s confidence that customer demand recovery should continue and that the stronger quarter was not a one-off. Business Wire article

The company raised its FY 2026 guidance, signaling management’s confidence that customer demand recovery should continue and that the stronger quarter was not a one-off. Positive Sentiment: Analysts pointed to broad-based improvement in life sciences and biopharma activity, plus price target upgrades, as additional support for the stock’s rally. Yahoo Finance article

Analysts pointed to broad-based improvement in life sciences and biopharma activity, plus price target upgrades, as additional support for the stock’s rally. Neutral Sentiment: Thermo Fisher also launched InstaFlux for food microbiology labs, a product announcement that may help long-term workflow adoption but is not likely the main driver of the stock move today. Business Wire article

Thermo Fisher also launched InstaFlux for food microbiology labs, a product announcement that may help long-term workflow adoption but is not likely the main driver of the stock move today. Neutral Sentiment: One analyst note suggested the strong quarter may not materially change the second-half outlook, indicating some caution after the earnings beat. Yahoo Finance article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Weiss Ratings raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HSBC lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore set a $570.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $613.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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