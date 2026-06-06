Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Stock Holdings Lessened by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,010 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 31,987 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.3% of Nuance Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Get TMO alerts: Sign Up

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.9%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $472.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $175.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $643.99. The company's fifty day moving average price is $479.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. HSBC downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $613.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thermo Fisher Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thermo Fisher Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here