Thomasville National Bank Purchases New Position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. $CBAN

Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBAN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Thomasville National Bank owned 0.33% of Colony Bankcorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $814,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company's stock.

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Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

NYSE CBAN opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40. The company has a market cap of $439.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.61. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $21.46.

Colony Bankcorp (NYSE:CBAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 14.85%.The firm had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter.

Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Colony Bankcorp's payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Brean Capital raised shares of Colony Bankcorp from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Colony Bankcorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBAN

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Baxley, Georgia, that operates through its primary subsidiary, The Colony Bank. The company's core focus is on delivering community banking services tailored to individuals, small businesses and agricultural customers throughout Georgia and Florida. Colony Bankcorp's structure supports a full suite of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of local markets.

The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

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