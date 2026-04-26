Thomasville National Bank Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,127 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 28,069 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 5.2% of Thomasville National Bank's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Thomasville National Bank's holdings in Alphabet were worth $84,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Towne Trust Company N.A boosted its stake in Alphabet by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $351.73.

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Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total value of $348,232.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,638.65. This trade represents a 22.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,037,294 shares of company stock worth $94,216,897 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.4%

Alphabet stock opened at $342.32 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $308.26 and its 200-day moving average is $305.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.49 and a 1 year high of $350.15. The company has a market cap of $4.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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