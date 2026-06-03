Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 17,649 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 17,649 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC's holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Brean Capital began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $297.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Research Partners set a $322.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $259.00 to $257.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $311.47.

View Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 6,414 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $1,956,654.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,853,239.50. This trade represents a 51.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total transaction of $2,079,633.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,737 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,010.86. This trade represents a 12.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 37,573 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of TRV opened at $292.43 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $298.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.82. The company has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.19 and a 1-year high of $313.12.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Travelers Companies's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is 13.09%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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