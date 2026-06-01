Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 56,865 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 794,441 shares of the company's stock after selling 56,865 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.17% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $45,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,180,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,402,265,000 after buying an additional 536,265 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,068,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $900,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,628,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $723,175,000 after purchasing an additional 109,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $402,743,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,761,397 shares of the company's stock worth $316,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $74.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $3,424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 300,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,354.56. The trade was a 14.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,439,602.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 90,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,486,054.28. This represents a 27.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $79.80 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.60. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $83.10.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Archer Daniels Midland's payout ratio is presently 93.27%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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