Thomson Reuters Corp $TRI Position Increased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI - Free Report) by 110.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,429 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 21.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 441 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Thomson Reuters Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TRI opened at $93.29 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12 month low of $79.71 and a 12 month high of $218.42. The company's 50-day moving average price is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Thomson Reuters's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $183.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. TD Securities reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $148.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters is a global provider of information and technology solutions for professional markets, including financial services, legal, tax and accounting, and media industries. The company delivers a range of data, analytics and software tools designed to help customers make informed decisions, manage risk and stay compliant with evolving regulations. Its key offerings include the Eikon financial data platform, Westlaw legal research service, Checkpoint tax and accounting solution, and Reuters News, which supplies real‐time journalism to media organizations worldwide.

Formed in 2008 through the merger of Canada's Thomson Corporation (founded in 1934) and the UK's Reuters Group (established in 1851), Thomson Reuters has built on a legacy of journalistic integrity and information innovation.

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