Thomson Reuters Corp $TRI Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI - Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,570 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 26,124 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $18,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 441 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company's stock.

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Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI stock opened at $93.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52 week low of $79.71 and a 52 week high of $218.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.45.

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.01 billion.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Thomson Reuters's dividend payout ratio is 78.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $156.00 target price (down from $189.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Thomson Reuters

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a global provider of information and technology solutions for professional markets, including financial services, legal, tax and accounting, and media industries. The company delivers a range of data, analytics and software tools designed to help customers make informed decisions, manage risk and stay compliant with evolving regulations. Its key offerings include the Eikon financial data platform, Westlaw legal research service, Checkpoint tax and accounting solution, and Reuters News, which supplies real‐time journalism to media organizations worldwide.

Formed in 2008 through the merger of Canada's Thomson Corporation (founded in 1934) and the UK's Reuters Group (established in 1851), Thomson Reuters has built on a legacy of journalistic integrity and information innovation.

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