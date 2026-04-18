Thomson Reuters Corp $TRI Shares Bought by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI - Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,832 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $12,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 441 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the company's stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company's stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,098 shares of the company's stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. UBS Group set a $131.50 price objective on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $156.00 price target (down from $189.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 price target on Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRI

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.1%

TRI opened at $93.01 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12 month low of $79.71 and a 12 month high of $218.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Thomson Reuters's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.68%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a global provider of information and technology solutions for professional markets, including financial services, legal, tax and accounting, and media industries. The company delivers a range of data, analytics and software tools designed to help customers make informed decisions, manage risk and stay compliant with evolving regulations. Its key offerings include the Eikon financial data platform, Westlaw legal research service, Checkpoint tax and accounting solution, and Reuters News, which supplies real‐time journalism to media organizations worldwide.

Formed in 2008 through the merger of Canada's Thomson Corporation (founded in 1934) and the UK's Reuters Group (established in 1851), Thomson Reuters has built on a legacy of journalistic integrity and information innovation.

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