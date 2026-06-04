Thomson Reuters Corp $TRI Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI - Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,664,372 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.05% of Thomson Reuters worth $616,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 21.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 441 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company's stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,098 shares of the company's stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company's stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company's stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $83.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.76. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52 week low of $78.60 and a 52 week high of $218.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.93%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Thomson Reuters's dividend payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Thomson Reuters from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $167.47 target price on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $138.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $144.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters is a global provider of information and technology solutions for professional markets, including financial services, legal, tax and accounting, and media industries. The company delivers a range of data, analytics and software tools designed to help customers make informed decisions, manage risk and stay compliant with evolving regulations. Its key offerings include the Eikon financial data platform, Westlaw legal research service, Checkpoint tax and accounting solution, and Reuters News, which supplies real‐time journalism to media organizations worldwide.

Formed in 2008 through the merger of Canada's Thomson Corporation (founded in 1934) and the UK's Reuters Group (established in 1851), Thomson Reuters has built on a legacy of journalistic integrity and information innovation.

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