Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,547 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,639 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $15,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 986,438 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $122,802,000 after acquiring an additional 634,903 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 170,782.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $97,465,000 after acquiring an additional 568,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $97,397,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $67,486,000. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $90,663,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company's stock.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $379.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.16 and a 1-year high of $418.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 164.45, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.82.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $288.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 43,268 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $16,363,957.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,574.20. This trade represents a 86.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 7,644 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.25, for a total transaction of $2,746,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,719,191. This trade represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 75,476 shares of company stock valued at $27,755,202 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MTSI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $321.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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