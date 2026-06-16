Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,956 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,599 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 51.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 504,313 shares of the company's stock worth $52,701,000 after purchasing an additional 170,435 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the second quarter worth about $502,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 20.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,335 shares of the company's stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the second quarter worth about $1,863,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the second quarter worth about $1,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company's stock.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Price Performance

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $90.04 on Tuesday. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a 1 year low of $80.15 and a 1 year high of $109.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.54.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWONK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

Insider Transactions at Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

In other Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $9,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,459.68. The trade was a 51.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

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