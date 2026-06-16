Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Invests $48.80 Million in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,795,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock worth $88,087,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock worth $38,002,744,000 after acquiring an additional 635,358 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock worth $19,141,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,593,019 shares of the company's stock worth $16,757,510,000 after acquiring an additional 407,166 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock worth $16,154,619,000 after acquiring an additional 61,851 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,130.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,002.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,016.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,182.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

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About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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