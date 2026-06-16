Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Invests $5.30 Million in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 226,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,298,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Mirion Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,344 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 470.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company's stock.

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Mirion Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

MIR stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business's fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.78 million. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 2.56%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded Mirion Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings cut Mirion Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mirion Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mirion Technologies news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $164,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,157 shares in the company, valued at $435,163.48. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

See Also

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