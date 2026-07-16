Three Seasons Wealth LLC Makes New $626,000 Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 986 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNDK. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

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Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Insider Activity

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore set a $3,100.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandisk currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,803.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk Stock Down 8.1%

Shares of Sandisk stock opened at $1,615.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 4.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,748.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,032.16. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

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