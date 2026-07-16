Three Seasons Wealth LLC Sells 11,338 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Three Seasons Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,739 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 11,338 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.5% of Three Seasons Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Three Seasons Wealth LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $924,000. Hegarty Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $2,212,000. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $717.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $720.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $652.26. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $551.56 and a 52-week high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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