Three Seasons Wealth LLC Sells 1,821 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Three Seasons Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology makes up about 1.2% of Three Seasons Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Three Seasons Wealth LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. State Street Corp grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,805 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,587,535,000 after acquiring an additional 94,527 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,317,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,464,391,000 after purchasing an additional 258,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,896,815 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,343,683,000 after purchasing an additional 234,436 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,193,063 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $879,338,000 after purchasing an additional 243,551 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $553,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,769 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on STX. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $767.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $898.52.

Read Our Latest Report on STX

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total transaction of $17,410,659.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,847 shares in the company, valued at $33,173,004.34. This represents a 34.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total value of $22,538,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 339,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,131,322.39. The trade was a 8.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $828.30 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $138.30 and a 1-year high of $1,145.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $887.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.82. The company has a market capitalization of $185.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.08%.

Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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