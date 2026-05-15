Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,034 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 223,585 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.75% of Teleflex worth $94,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 478.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,131 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $287,603,000 after buying an additional 1,956,811 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,245,614 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $152,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Teleflex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,220,637 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $149,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $112,317,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Teleflex by 123.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 660,800 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $80,855,000 after purchasing an additional 365,663 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $130.42 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $100.18 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Teleflex had a negative net margin of 35.88% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $536.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TFX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Teleflex from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Teleflex from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Teleflex from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $144.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TFX

Key Teleflex News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teleflex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teleflex beat first-quarter earnings and revenue expectations, which signals that near-term business performance is still holding up better than expected, even as the market digests margin pressure. TFX Stock Down Post Q1 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Margins Crash

Teleflex beat first-quarter earnings and revenue expectations, which signals that near-term business performance is still holding up better than expected, even as the market digests margin pressure. Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reiterated a Buy rating and a $147 price target , suggesting confidence that Teleflex can deliver meaningful earnings growth over the next several years.

Needham & Company reiterated a rating and a , suggesting confidence that Teleflex can deliver meaningful earnings growth over the next several years. Positive Sentiment: The company’s latest earnings outlook still implies growth from the current year to FY2027 and FY2028, which may help support investor sentiment despite the recent reset in estimates.

The company’s latest earnings outlook still implies growth from the current year to FY2027 and FY2028, which may help support investor sentiment despite the recent reset in estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Citizens JMP and Needham released mostly constructive but varied quarterly projections for FY2026 and FY2027, indicating that expectations remain in flux following the earnings report.

Analysts at Citizens JMP and Needham released mostly constructive but varied quarterly projections for FY2026 and FY2027, indicating that expectations remain in flux following the earnings report. Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research lowered Teleflex’s FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030 EPS estimates, reflecting a more cautious view on the company’s longer-term earnings trajectory.

Wolfe Research lowered Teleflex’s FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030 EPS estimates, reflecting a more cautious view on the company’s longer-term earnings trajectory. Negative Sentiment: The post-earnings reaction was hurt by steep margin declines and a 52.1% drop in operating profit, which raised concerns that revenue growth is not yet translating into strong profitability. TFX Stock Down Post Q1 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Margins Crash

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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