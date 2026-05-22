Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 15,526 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,149 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the construction company's stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,110 shares of the construction company's stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the construction company's stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company's stock.

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Key Toll Brothers News

Here are the key news stories impacting Toll Brothers this week:

Positive Sentiment: Toll Brothers reported fiscal Q2 EPS of $2.72, topping estimates, and revenue of about $2.53 billion, also above expectations, reinforcing the view that demand for its luxury homes remains resilient. Article Title

Toll Brothers reported fiscal Q2 EPS of $2.72, topping estimates, and revenue of about $2.53 billion, also above expectations, reinforcing the view that demand for its luxury homes remains resilient. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, including higher expected deliveries and average home prices, which suggests confidence in sales momentum and pricing power. Article Title

Management raised full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, including higher expected deliveries and average home prices, which suggests confidence in sales momentum and pricing power. Positive Sentiment: Orders and net signed contract value improved year over year, and commentary around margin strength and capital returns, including share repurchases and a higher dividend, added to the bullish tone. Article Title

Orders and net signed contract value improved year over year, and commentary around margin strength and capital returns, including share repurchases and a higher dividend, added to the bullish tone. Positive Sentiment: The company is also expanding its footprint with new community openings and final-sales opportunities at existing developments, signaling continued growth in its luxury housing pipeline. Article Title

The company is also expanding its footprint with new community openings and final-sales opportunities at existing developments, signaling continued growth in its luxury housing pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Truist lowered its price target on Toll Brothers to $165 from $170, but maintained a buy rating, leaving Wall Street’s stance constructive overall. Article Title

Truist lowered its price target on Toll Brothers to $165 from $170, but maintained a buy rating, leaving Wall Street’s stance constructive overall. Neutral Sentiment: Recent media coverage has focused on the new CEO’s emphasis on aggressive growth, which supports the longer-term story but is less likely to move the stock immediately. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $139,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,847.40. This trade represents a 6.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 45,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $7,237,508.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 321,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,535,887.52. This trade represents a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL stock opened at $134.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.92 and a 1 year high of $168.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $138.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.66%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $198.00 to $187.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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