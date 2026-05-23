Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 7,776 Shares of Allegion PLC $ALLE

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Allegion were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Allegion by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 2.7% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Allegion by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. grew its stake in Allegion by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. now owns 22,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 3.3% in the third quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Allegion in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Allegion from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore raised Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allegion

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLE opened at $130.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $183.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Allegion had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Allegion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.05%.

Allegion declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Allegion

Here are the key news stories impacting Allegion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates across multiple periods for Allegion, including FY2026 to $8.72, FY2027 to $9.20, and FY2028 to $10.01, signaling expectations for continued earnings growth. Allegion stock page

Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates across multiple periods for Allegion, including FY2026 to $8.72, FY2027 to $9.20, and FY2028 to $10.01, signaling expectations for continued earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted quarterly forecasts for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, suggesting analysts see steady operating momentum ahead. Allegion stock page

The firm also lifted quarterly forecasts for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, suggesting analysts see steady operating momentum ahead. Neutral Sentiment: The updates were incremental rather than dramatic, so they are more likely to modestly support sentiment than trigger a major re-rating on their own. Allegion stock page

The updates were incremental rather than dramatic, so they are more likely to modestly support sentiment than trigger a major re-rating on their own. Negative Sentiment: Despite the improved estimates, Allegion has recently been trading well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating the stock still faces broader technical pressure. Allegion stock page

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 3,993 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $547,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,175,375.50. This trade represents a 31.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Main purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.61 per share, with a total value of $299,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $299,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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