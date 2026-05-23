Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,614 shares of the company's stock after selling 786,439 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 60.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,225,865 shares of the company's stock worth $768,716,000 after buying an additional 3,087,151 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 1.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,777,512 shares of the company's stock worth $538,753,000 after buying an additional 65,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 25.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,082,478 shares of the company's stock worth $473,941,000 after buying an additional 1,028,779 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 32.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,272,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,192,000 after purchasing an additional 809,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 38.6% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,411,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,028,000 after purchasing an additional 672,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company's stock.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Down 8.4%

NYSE:BJ opened at $86.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.27. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $85.13 and a one year high of $117.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.75.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 2.70%.The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. BJ's Wholesale Club's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BJ's Wholesale Club this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $186,939.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,346,785.11. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $728,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,882,156.60. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BJ's Wholesale Club from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore reissued a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ's Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

Further Reading

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