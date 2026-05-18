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Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Written by MarketBeat
May 18, 2026
Verizon Communications logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its Verizon stake by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, buying 34,041 additional shares and ending with 597,942 shares worth about $24.35 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also added or initiated positions in Verizon, and institutions now own 62.06% of the company’s stock, underscoring continued professional interest in the telecom giant.
  • Recent developments for Verizon include the FCC approving its $1 billion spectrum purchase from U.S. Cellular, plus a $4 billion notes offering that may strengthen its balance sheet and support network expansion and refinancing flexibility.
  • Interested in Verizon Communications? Here are five stocks we like better.

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 597,942 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after buying an additional 34,041 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 490.0% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Verizon Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, SVP Mary-Lee Stillwell sold 8,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,100. This trade represents a 16.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Erik Vestberg sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $9,922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 145,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,873.09. This represents a 57.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Barclays lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Verizon Communications from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.25 to $54.50 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $46.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $44.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.46%.Verizon Communications's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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