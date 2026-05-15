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Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $184.88 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Written by MarketBeat
May 15, 2026
Shopify logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Thrivent Financial for Lutherans dramatically increased its Shopify stake by 7,207.2% in the fourth quarter, ending with 1,148,259 shares valued at about $184.9 million.
  • Shopify’s stock has been under pressure, recently opening at $97.42, near its 52-week low of $94.00 and well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Despite the weak share price, analysts remain broadly positive: the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating and an average target price of $158.42, with several firms reiterating buy or outperform ratings.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 7,207.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148,259 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 1,132,545 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of Shopify worth $184,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 197 shares of the software maker's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company's stock.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $97.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.70 and a 200-day moving average of $138.67. The company has a market cap of $126.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.64. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $94.00 and a one year high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $998.78. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Arete Research set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.42.

Read Our Latest Report on SHOP

Key Stories Impacting Shopify

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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