Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $6.72 Million Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) by 275.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,477 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of Mohawk Industries worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 612 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 671 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $595,165.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,514,942.65. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,246,336 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of MHK stock opened at $100.27 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.99 and a 12 month high of $143.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business's 50 day moving average is $101.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.22. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down from $149.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $121.00 to $96.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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