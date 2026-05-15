Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases New Holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,587,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $113,364,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.36% of Viking at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIK. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Viking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Viking by 19,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 392 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Viking by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Viking by 651.8% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Viking by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Viking from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Viking from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Viking from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "cautious" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Viking from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viking from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.29.

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Viking Trading Up 5.5%

VIK opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.94. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11). Viking had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 240.75%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Viking News

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking this week:

Positive Sentiment: Viking reported a smaller-than-expected Q1 loss of $0.11 per share versus the $0.12 consensus, while revenue of $1.05 billion topped estimates of $1.01 billion and rose 17.5% year over year. Viking quarterly earnings report

Viking reported a smaller-than-expected Q1 loss of $0.11 per share versus the $0.12 consensus, while revenue of $1.05 billion topped estimates of $1.01 billion and rose 17.5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said the company is “well positioned” for 2027 because of strong advance bookings, which suggests healthy future revenue visibility and supports the upbeat stock reaction. Strong advanced bookings article

Multiple reports said the company is “well positioned” for 2027 because of strong advance bookings, which suggests healthy future revenue visibility and supports the upbeat stock reaction. Positive Sentiment: Viking also announced a leadership transition, with Leah Talactac becoming CEO and Torstein Hagen moving to executive chairman, which the market appears to view as a continuity-focused move rather than a disruption. CEO transition article

Viking also announced a leadership transition, with Leah Talactac becoming CEO and Torstein Hagen moving to executive chairman, which the market appears to view as a continuity-focused move rather than a disruption. Neutral Sentiment: Transcript and earnings-snapshot coverage added detail on margins, booking trends, and management commentary, but did not introduce a major new catalyst beyond the earnings beat and leadership change. Earnings call transcript

Insider Activity at Viking

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares of Viking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $3,720,184.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 420,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,698,365.06. The trade was a 9.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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